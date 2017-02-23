Lane precision 300 RUM

Specs:

Trued rem 700

30" bartline line barrel throated for 230s

McMillan A-5 stock

DE check piece

4 port break

Ptg 1 piece bolt

16lb w/ atacr on bathroom scale

It has about 150 ish rounds through it. I also have 120 brass that will go with it.



Trades:

Lone peak ti action long or short with mag bolt face

Proof sendero lite 7mm or 30 cal

Manners or McMillan carbon fiber stock



Straight sale price $3000 shipped to your ffl scope and bipod not included. Would include the scope it buyer is interested.



Thanks

Anthony



I have for sale or trade a lane precision built 300 ultra mag.Specs:Trued rem 70030" bartline line barrel throated for 230sMcMillan A-5 stockDE check piece4 port breakPtg 1 piece bolt16lb w/ atacr on bathroom scaleIt has about 150 ish rounds through it. I also have 120 brass that will go with it.Trades:Lone peak ti action long or short with mag bolt faceProof sendero lite 7mm or 30 calManners or McMillan carbon fiber stockStraight sale price $3000 shipped to your ffl scope and bipod not included. Would include the scope it buyer is interested.ThanksAnthony