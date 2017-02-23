Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Lane precision 300 RUM
02-23-2017, 02:15 PM
Lane precision 300 RUM
I have for sale or trade a lane precision built 300 ultra mag.
Specs:
Trued rem 700
30" bartline line barrel throated for 230s
McMillan A-5 stock
DE check piece
4 port break
Ptg 1 piece bolt
16lb w/ atacr on bathroom scale
It has about 150 ish rounds through it. I also have 120 brass that will go with it.

Trades:
Lone peak ti action long or short with mag bolt face
Proof sendero lite 7mm or 30 cal
Manners or McMillan carbon fiber stock

Straight sale price $3000 shipped to your ffl scope and bipod not included. Would include the scope it buyer is interested.

Thanks
Anthony

Lane precision 300 RUM-image.jpg
