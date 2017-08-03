Knight Disc Elite - Camo/SS .45



Knight Disc Elite .45  Stainless/Camo deer hammer. I bought an ultralight or I wouldnt be selling it. Shows some wear on the stock, its been hunted with. No rust, its been a BH209 rifle its whole life. Some primer blowback residue that wont clean in the bolt channel where it vents out the side after ignition. Shoots great, no issues other than cosmetic hunting wear. $350 shipped pics - https://goo.gl/photos/2Y67kNcUNiGjviLj9



No Trades, email is the best way to contact me mlewis93@gmail.com. No pictured optics, bases, or rings are included with the sale, although they may be for sale separately after I figure out what sells and what optics I need to keep. *Not drilled for sites* Cross Listed on other sites. Payment via PayPal (you cover fees), Bank Checks, Personal Checks, USPS Money Orders.