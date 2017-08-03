Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Knight Disc Elite - Camo/SS .45
03-08-2017
Knight Disc Elite - Camo/SS .45
*Not drilled for sites*

Knight Disc Elite .45  Stainless/Camo deer hammer. I bought an ultralight or I wouldnt be selling it. Shows some wear on the stock, its been hunted with. No rust, its been a BH209 rifle its whole life. Some primer blowback residue that wont clean in the bolt channel where it vents out the side after ignition. Shoots great, no issues other than cosmetic hunting wear. $350 shipped pics - https://goo.gl/photos/2Y67kNcUNiGjviLj9

No Trades, email is the best way to contact me  mlewis93@gmail.com. Cross Listed on other sites. Payment via PayPal (you cover fees), Bank Checks, Personal Checks, USPS Money Orders. No pictured optics, bases, or rings are included with the sale, although they may be for sale separately after I figure out what sells and what optics I need to keep.
