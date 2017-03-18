Kimber Montana .300 WSM - Brand New in Box



I have a Kimber Montana 8400 in .300 WSM for sale. It's brand new in box...only time it was taken out since leaving the factory was to get the serial number off of it at the gun store. I received it as a replacement from the Kimber factory after sending in a rifle for repair, but I've decided I don't want it. Picture below is not of actual rifle. I can provide a picture for any interested parties, but again, the rifle is brand new in the box--it looks how you would expect it to look.Master Dealer price on this rifle is $1049. MSRP is $1427. I'm selling this for $1000, and I'll pay shipping to your FFL up to $45.I'm open to trades in .223, 6.5 Creedmoor, and magnum calibers. Pistols and shotguns as well, just let me know what you have.