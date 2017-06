Kimber Montana .223 Like new Kimber Montana chambered in .223. All stainless, 22" barrel. Has Talley all steel nicely sculptured bases and Nice contoured steel Talley rings. Rifle weighs 5lbs 2oz bare. Trigger adjusted to 2lbs. $850. Swarovski Z3 4-12x50mm w/ Ballistic turret will be $875 more (Duplex) -included $100 Swaro aluminum scope cover. Bipod no go. Great walk around varminter. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger