Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Kimber 8400 Montana 270wsm for sale
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Kimber 8400 Montana 270wsm for sale
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-15-2017, 03:50 PM
bad4x468
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Eagar AZ
Posts: 38
Kimber 8400 Montana 270wsm for sale
I have an near mint condition Kimber 8400 Montana 270 wsm! Asking 1000 shipped to your ffl. Beautiful rifle
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Last edited by bad4x468; 06-15-2017 at
05:22 PM
.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
For sale heavy 338 snipetac custom repeater
|
SAKO TRG42 338LM package
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:00 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC