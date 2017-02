Kimber 8400 300 win mag for trade or sale I have a kimber for trade or sale.I would like to trade for long range scope.With at least 18 x 50 power and have cds style dials leupold, or night force just no junk. the kimber is in very good condintion just has a few marks on it.it is used.it has less than 200 rounds fired it is wood and black not blue.if interseted i will send pics and any other info you require. thanks for looking, Bob. please email me for pictures. rlg31963@yahoo.com or text 9414058188