kimber 8400 300 win mag select grade I have this kimber select grade it has less than two hundred rounds fired. It is in very good condition.Starting a edge build so this one has to go. And it shoots under one moa. Also comes with the hand book and some brass if wanted. I would be willing to trade for barrel blank and a jewel trigger for a remington 700. The barrel blank will need to be 338 and 30 inches long and of quality. please text for pictures 941-405-8188. By the way the price is 800 or best offer. Last edited by robert l; 03-19-2017 at 04:19 PM . Reason: putting price