Kempfeld custom 223 kampfeld custom built Remington 700 in 223. Blueprinted and tried action with .300 recoil lug. It has a bartlein 24" barrel threaded 5/8, 120 rounds through it, throated for heavies, mtu contour, rifle basix trigger and Egw base



The original owner shot 80g bergers but I have not fired it since I bought it. It's been sitting in the safe for over 7 months.



It's in a mcree chassis and comes with a modified 10 round steel accurate mag.



$1650 shipped



I have much better pictures they are just to large to upload here. Feel free to pm me your email/number for them