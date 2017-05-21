Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Kempfeld custom 223
Unread 05-21-2017, 03:08 PM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 10
Kempfeld custom 223
kampfeld custom built Remington 700 in 223. Blueprinted and tried action with .300 recoil lug. It has a bartlein 24" barrel threaded 5/8, 120 rounds through it, throated for heavies, mtu contour, rifle basix trigger and Egw base

The original owner shot 80g bergers but I have not fired it since I bought it. It's been sitting in the safe for over 7 months.

It's in a mcree chassis and comes with a modified 10 round steel accurate mag.

$1650 shipped

I have much better pictures they are just to large to upload here. Feel free to pm me your email/number for them
