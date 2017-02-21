~KAMPFELD CUSTOM~ 25-06 ForSale with pictures!! SCOPE NOT INCLUDED

. Stiller Predator Action.

. McMillan Edge Stock.

. Schneider 1-10 fluted 25" barrel.

. Shilen trigger with modified shoe (cerakoted).

. Bansner ADL trigger guard.

. Talley light weight medium rings.

. Lucas custom bore guide.

. Satin black cerakoted by Karl.

Will sell shipped insured in cardboard box inside guncase to your FFL for 3475.00. If indeed you want the custom painted safety Jewel add 100.00. Thanks in advance.









