~KAMPFELD CUSTOM~ 25-06 ForSale with pictures!!
Unread 02-21-2017, 07:19 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Oklahoma City Ok
Posts: 652
~KAMPFELD CUSTOM~ 25-06 ForSale with pictures!!
Guys I have a Kampfeld Custom here that have never been in the woods. Its in pristine condition with only 163 rounds fired down the tube. Shoots 115 Berger VLDs in low to mid 3s and occasionally .2s, 120grn Speer Spitzer in mid to high 3s, and factory Remington CoreLokts half inch or better. Karl did all the work himself with specifics below. SCOPE NOT INCLUDED
. Stiller Predator Action.
. McMillan Edge Stock.
. Schneider 1-10 fluted 25" barrel.
. Shilen trigger with modified shoe (cerakoted).
. Bansner ADL trigger guard.
. Talley light weight medium rings.
. Lucas custom bore guide.
. Satin black cerakoted by Karl.
Will sell shipped insured in cardboard box inside guncase to your FFL for 3475.00. If indeed you want the custom painted safety Jewel add 100.00. Thanks in advance.




