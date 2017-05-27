Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Jerry Siminson 300 Norma Improved Custom
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Jerry Siminson 300 Norma Improved Custom
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-27-2017, 12:01 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 185
Jerry Siminson 300 Norma Improved Custom
-300 Norma Improved Custom by world class gunsmith Jerry Simonson.
Rem 40x single shot action,blueprinted by Jerry Siminson. Lilja ss fluted 1-10 twist barrel. Vias muzzle brake. Mcmillan Kevlar stock. (Weighs 37oz). Benchrest Trigger. SAP two round holder. Comes with 50 pieces of Norma Brass and custom dies (Whidden Micrometer seater and Neil Jones sizing die). Bipod and bottom rail not included. $1750.

Trades: I am looking for a Tikka action/barreled action, CCW pistol (Glock, CZ...) Magnetospeed chronograph, Sig Kilo rangefinder...or similar.

PM me for pics.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Custom .260 barreled action, dies, and brass | Sako L579 Forester .308 w/Pecar Berlin Variable 4-10 Scope »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:47 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC