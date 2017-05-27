Jerry Siminson 300 Norma Improved Custom -300 Norma Improved Custom by world class gunsmith Jerry Simonson.

Rem 40x single shot action,blueprinted by Jerry Siminson. Lilja ss fluted 1-10 twist barrel. Vias muzzle brake. Mcmillan Kevlar stock. (Weighs 37oz). Benchrest Trigger. SAP two round holder. Comes with 50 pieces of Norma Brass and custom dies (Whidden Micrometer seater and Neil Jones sizing die). Bipod and bottom rail not included. $1750.



Trades: I am looking for a Tikka action/barreled action, CCW pistol (Glock, CZ...) Magnetospeed chronograph, Sig Kilo rangefinder...or similar.



PM me for pics.