Interest in NIB Barrett 98B 260 Rem? In a multi-gun trade with a dealer, I have a NIB Barrett 98B rifle coming in. It's in 260 Rem, with a 22" barrel and 10 round magazine. It is the Titanium Gray color. They're $4,419, but would sell this one at $3,149. Let me know if interested. I'll have it later this week. Awesome rifles.