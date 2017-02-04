I know I'm going to regret this someday soon but what do you do...
I'm attaching the link below to describe this rifle if you would have any questions further feel free to contact me directly at Six08-Three41-790five!
Insanely Accurate 338 Edge | Shooters' Forum
arguably one of the most accurate 338 edges many have ever seen and with proven results.
gun weight 16.7 lbs w/ Razor Gen 1
338 brux 30" barrel interrupted/ straight fluting with Ryan Pierce's muscle brake 4 port. Round count 326
Stiller Tac 300 single shot action (duracoat OD Green)
Manners T4A Bedded
Jewel Trigger set at a safe 5oz
Vortex Razor Gen 1 Moa Vortex Precision match rings
175? unfired Federal Brass and 100 ish 3 fired pieces of Rem Brass
Whidden Precision Die set
200-300 Sierra Matchkings 300gr
95 Berger hybrids Elite hunter
$6500 obo
The article written on the rifle published by Accurate Shooter I will include the all Load Development data.
400 yds 3 shots
600 yds 3 shots
1432 yds 3 shots