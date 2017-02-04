Insanely Accurate 338 Edge



I'm attaching the link below to describe this rifle if you would have any questions further feel free to contact me directly at Six08-Three41-790five!



arguably one of the most accurate 338 edges many have ever seen and with proven results.

gun weight 16.7 lbs w/ Razor Gen 1

338 brux 30" barrel interrupted/ straight fluting with Ryan Pierce's muscle brake 4 port. Round count 326

Stiller Tac 300 single shot action (duracoat OD Green)

Manners T4A Bedded

Jewel Trigger set at a safe 5oz

Vortex Razor Gen 1 Moa Vortex Precision match rings

175? unfired Federal Brass and 100 ish 3 fired pieces of Rem Brass

Whidden Precision Die set

200-300 Sierra Matchkings 300gr

95 Berger hybrids Elite hunter

$6500 obo



The article written on the rifle published by Accurate Shooter I will include the all Load Development data.



400 yds 3 shots



600 yds 3 shots



1432 yds 3 shots



