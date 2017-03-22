Howa 308 package NIB

Howa rifle package HGT93147MCCFDE
308 24" barrel 1:10 twist
Cerecote in fde. Multicam stock.
Comes with bipod. Rings. 20moa rail.
Detached mag system and factory bottom metal
Came with a nikko sterling 4-16x44 scope.
Ready to shoot. 4-16x44 is mounted but not shot yet.
$850. Shipping extra.
As an upgrade a steiner gs3 4-20x50 is available for $650
Buy the Rifle with the steiner optic and it will ship free.
Email kpaskie at gmail. com
Open to trades in 243, 25-06, ak47, 223bolt act, pistols. Etc pretty open to offers.