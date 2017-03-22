Howa 308 package NIB

308 24" barrel 1:10 twist

Cerecote in fde. Multicam stock.

Comes with bipod. Rings. 20moa rail.

Detached mag system and factory bottom metal

Came with a nikko sterling 4-16x44 scope.

Ready to shoot. 4-16x44 is mounted but not shot yet.

$850. Shipping extra.



As an upgrade a steiner gs3 4-20x50 is available for $650

Buy the Rifle with the steiner optic and it will ship free.

Email kpaskie at gmail. com



Open to trades in 243, 25-06, ak47, 223bolt act, pistols. Etc pretty open to offers.











Howa rifle package HGT93147MCCFDE308 24" barrel 1:10 twistCerecote in fde. Multicam stock.Comes with bipod. Rings. 20moa rail.Detached mag system and factory bottom metalCame with a nikko sterling 4-16x44 scope.Ready to shoot. 4-16x44 is mounted but not shot yet.$850. Shipping extra.As an upgrade a steiner gs3 4-20x50 is available for $650Buy the Rifle with the steiner optic and it will ship free.Email kpaskie at gmail. comOpen to trades in 243, 25-06, ak47, 223bolt act, pistols. Etc pretty open to offers.