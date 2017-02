Howa .308 and .257 WBY mag Ducks unlimited edition Howa Model 1500 .308, green Houge/stainless with Nikko sterling scope approx 100 rds through it. $550



Weatherby Vangaurd .257 WBY mag 78 rds

$500



Will include brass with both and dies with the .257

Both have been hunted with but are in great shape.



Take both for $975