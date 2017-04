Hk Mark 23 with kit.

3X factory mags

2X aftermarket extended mags

Black Eagle Industries Mark 23 case

Picatinny light rail adapter

Thread Protector

Hard Plastic Box

Paperwork



Has been shot little. Lived most of it's life in the safe. I liked shooting steel at 130 yds off the deck suppressed with it. Also have a piston for an AAC Tirant 45 if you need one. Super super accurate pistol. Not really interested in parting it out. I don't trade-sorry.



$2000 shipped UPS to your ffl.









