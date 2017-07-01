Hill Custom 6 MM Creedmoor in XLR CF folder

With Optic- $4300 plus one 5 round Cerakoted Accuracy international magazine. I have a New 10 Round AI mag for $75. (4-16x50 34 mm Steiner Military Tactical Mil/Mil with G2 reticle $1600) with MK throw lever.

Without optic- $3100

Shoots 105 gr Hornady HPBT at 2950 fps ½ MOA. Less than 400 rounds down the barrel. I will share the load data





Trades I'd be interested in

Desert Tech .308 bolt, SA/LA mags

Really Right Stuff TVC 33 or 34

High end Spotting Scope preferably with Mil reticle













