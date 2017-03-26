Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hill country custom rifle question
Hill country custom rifle question
#
1
03-26-2017, 03:53 PM
Unastamus635
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 18
Hill country custom rifle question
Does anybody have experience with the .338 Lapua build by Hill Country Custom Rifles??
Thanks much
#
2
03-26-2017, 04:05 PM
Fast88
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 256
Re: Hill country custom rifle question
Hill country rifles builds top notch rifles. Buy with confidence
https://www.google.com/amp/s/bearing...ifle-shot/amp/
#
3
03-26-2017, 05:13 PM
300whisper
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,244
Re: Hill country custom rifle question
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Unastamus635
Does anybody have experience with the .338 Lapua build by Hill Country Custom Rifles??
Thanks much
Yeah they def make nice stuff. I've seen the majority of their rifles in their model 70 control round feed action. I'm a Rem 700 fan so it's not my fancy. But still they are some darn nice rifles!!
__________________
SLTW
RCP35
#
4
03-26-2017, 07:14 PM
Stk
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 16
Re: Hill country custom rifle question
No .338 experience, but I have a rifle HCR worked on in .25-06. Rem 700 action, hart barrel, McMillan stock, etc. Its excellent.
