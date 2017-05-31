High Country Precision 7mm Sherman Short Rifle was built by High Country Precision and original owner states better than 1/2 MOA accuracy. I have not shot the rifle. He said has 125 rounds through it and the rifle is in excellent condition. It has some nicks in the bottom metal where the magazine inserts but you would never notice them unless you are looking at the rifle upside down.



Rifle specs:

Custom Fierce Edge Short Action

Bartlein #2b with 6 straights flutes

McMillan Sako Hunter Stock

Fierce Bottom Metal and Magazine

Fierce Trigger tuned to ~2lbs.

Stone Gray Cerakote

Weighs 7.5 lbs bare

Custom Whidden dies and 48 pieces of brass



Will include the Talley's and Swarovski Z3 4-12x50 BT for $3500. Have box and paperwork and the Swarovski Neoprene Cover ($75) as well. Looking to get $2650 shipped and insured for rifle only. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



