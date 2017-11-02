H-S Precision Pro Series 2000 Varmint Pistol 7-08 Reduced ! Up for sale is my personal and probably one of the most amazing guns I've ever owned. I purchased this gun about 15 years ago and used it a hand full of times to shoot groundhogs with my dad with ease at 200+ yards. Off the bench amazingly this handgun meets or exceeds the performance of my finest bench guns. As years past groundhog hunting with my dad has long past and my interests now rest on the Sporting Clays course so up For Sale it goes. Now about the gun, H-S Precision Pro-Series 2000 P VP Varmint Handgun in excellent ++ condition. Gun caliber is 7MM-08. Gun includes a Burris 3x12 Handgun scope in matte black, adjustable parallax, plex crosshair with posi-lock and of course scope rings and bases and Buttler Creek scope caps. Also includes a Harris bench rest bipod with adapters.

