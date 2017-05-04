Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page H-S Precision 300 WSM with Sig Sauer 5-25x52 scope & Talley Rings and Bases.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

H-S Precision 300 WSM with Sig Sauer 5-25x52 scope & Talley Rings and Bases.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-05-2017, 11:56 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 8
H-S Precision 300 WSM with Sig Sauer 5-25x52 scope & Talley Rings and Bases.
Up for Sale is a H-S Precision 300 WSM Pro Series 2000 SA with the H-S mercury recoil reduction stock. Gun has a 24" Barrel and is not fluted. Gun comes with a BRAND NEW Sig Sauer 5-25x52 Whiskey 5 scope that comes with a free balistic turret from Sig. Talley Signature 30 mm Rings and bases included. Gun is in good shape. There are a few scratches in the cerakote on the bottom of the barrel and a few on the bolt handle. The recoil pad and stock have a few nicks in it too. The gun weighs just under 9 pounds on my scale with the scope and rings. Asking $2999 for everything. I can send more pics if needed!

Gun will be shipped in hard case
Buyer pays shipping, gun sold as is
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
H-S Precision 300 WSM with Sig Sauer 5-25x52 scope & Talley Rings and Bases.-new1.jpg   H-S Precision 300 WSM with Sig Sauer 5-25x52 scope & Talley Rings and Bases.-new4.jpg  

H-S Precision 300 WSM with Sig Sauer 5-25x52 scope & Talley Rings and Bases.-new2.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 5R 300 win mag | F/S Seekins SP10 6.5CM $2450 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC