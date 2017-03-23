H-S Precision 300 WSM with Sig Sauer 5-25x52 scope Up for Sale is a H-S Precision 300 WSM Pro Series 2000 SA with a factory HS mercury recoil reduction stock. Gun has a 24" Barrel and is not fluted. Gun comes with a BRAND NEW Sig Sauer 5-25x52 Whiskey 5 scope that comes with a free balistic turret from Sig. Talley Signature 30 mm Rings and bases included. Gun is in good shape. There are a few scratches in the cerakote on the bottom of the barrel and a few on the bolt handle. The recoil pad and stock have a few nicks in it too. The gun weighs just under 9 pounds on my scale with the scope and rings. Asking $3199 OBO for everything.



Gun will be shipped in hard case

Buyer pays shipping, gun sold as is




