H-S Precision 300 WSM. Selling a HS precision 300 WSM in the SPL model. Comes with an extra magazine and has a Vais brake installed. Good condition, the only thing wrong with is the recoil pad. It's a limbsaver pad and has some imperfection on it. I'll email pictures of close up of the pad to anyone interested. I can also email or text better pics of the rifle. I didn't shoot it much, but it seemed to shoot everything I shot in it very well. Has a set of lapped Talley one piece rings on it also. Looking for 1650.00 shipped to your FFl. Any questions feel free to ask! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger