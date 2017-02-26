H-S Percision Pro 2000 bolt action pistol 7-08 H-S Precision Pro-Series 2000 P VP Varmint Handgun in excellent ++ condition. Gun caliber is 7MM-08. Gun includes a Burris 3x12 Handgun scope in matte black, adjustable parallax, plex crosshair with posi-lock and of course scope rings and bases and Buttler Creek scope caps. Also includes a Harris bench rest bipod with adapters. I will also include RCBS reloading dies with load suggestions and a hand full of empty brass along with some hand loads if wanted. Gun will be shipped with the HS Precision soft case that was included with the gun. $2250 plus shipping Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



