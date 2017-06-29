H&K USP OD Green Frame - Excellent Condition Up for sale is a rare Heckler & Koch USP V1 with OD green frame. There were only 500 of these imported into the US of A. It is in excellent condition. 4.25" barrel, fixed sights. It's been used at one concealed carry class and been to the range one time - 100 rounds total through the gun. The rest of the time is has been in my nightstand. Great handgun but I'm looking to fund another project. No trades. Included:



- Original case and manual

- 5 mags, 4 12-rd, 1 10-rd. Two are still in the wrapper

- UTL (Universal Tactical Light) w/ case and extra batteries

- Bianchi leather holster, RH



