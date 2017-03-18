GUNWERKS MAGNUS/28 Nosler 5 months old, 3 year warranty transfers to new owner. Includes case, ammo, G7 rangefinder, NXS 5.5x22x50 w/zero stop illuminated, RH. It has a 1000 and 5000 ft elevation turrets. The turret was range verified out to 1300 yards by GUNWERKS and the G7 is programmed accordingly. The turret will dial to a 1400 yard reading. Killed deer at 703 yards and multiple at 500 and less. I'm listing for a friend. This gun is perfect, less than 20 rounds. Asking $9800, over $11,300 cost.