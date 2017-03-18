Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


GUNWERKS MAGNUS/28 Nosler
03-18-2017, 07:47 PM
GUNWERKS MAGNUS/28 Nosler
5 months old, 3 year warranty transfers to new owner. Includes case, ammo, G7 rangefinder, NXS 5.5x22x50 w/zero stop illuminated, RH. It has a 1000 and 5000 ft elevation turrets. The turret was range verified out to 1300 yards by GUNWERKS and the G7 is programmed accordingly. The turret will dial to a 1400 yard reading. Killed deer at 703 yards and multiple at 500 and less. I'm listing for a friend. This gun is perfect, less than 20 rounds. Asking $9800, over $11,300 cost.
03-18-2017, 09:34 PM
Re: GUNWERKS MAGNUS/28 Nosler
Pictures, weight, steel or carbon barrel? Would you sell just the rifle?
03-18-2017, 10:26 PM
Re: GUNWERKS MAGNUS/28 Nosler
Steel fluted barrel. Do not want to separate. I can send pics to your cell ph. Or email
03-18-2017, 10:28 PM
Re: GUNWERKS MAGNUS/28 Nosler
Please send pic,s to 702 460 4396

Does it shoot the 180 or 195 bullets?
03-18-2017, 10:33 PM
Re: GUNWERKS MAGNUS/28 Nosler
Shoots 180 hybrids. Weighs 7.1 lbs
