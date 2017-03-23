Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Gunwerks Long Range Rifle Package
Unread 03-23-2017, 07:54 PM
Gunwerks Long Range Rifle Package
I have a new Gunwerks LR100 7RM Rifle, with heat stress relieved match grade stainless steel barrel, black gray finish, stainless steel action, surface ground recoil lugs, match chambers, jewell target grade trigger, Ti Cerakote metal finish. Includes G7 nightforce scope cutom fitted to this system. Never fired other than factory sight in. 6 boxes of custom match ammo included. Paid over $ 9,100.00 will sell for $ 6,500.00 or best offer. USPS money order, once funds are verified will ship to verified FFL dealer. rpeeters@comcast.net
Unread 03-23-2017, 08:20 PM
Re: Gunwerks Long Range Rifle Package
location ??
Unread 03-23-2017, 08:29 PM
Re: Gunwerks Long Range Rifle Package
Vermont
Unread 03-23-2017, 10:29 PM
Re: Gunwerks Long Range Rifle Package
Sent pm
