Gunwerks 7mm Rem mag - Huskemaw 5-20 scope Have a lightly used Gunwerks LR1000 with a Huskemaw scope. This is a 7mm Remington magnum cartridge with a Huskemaw scope in 5-20 magnification with a 50mm objective. It also has a fluted barrel. I have shot 1/2" MOA with the Gunwerks ammo.

I bought this off this site 2 years ago and had it sent straight to Gunwerks to get a muzzle brake put on it and had them look over the gun while it was there. They said at the time it looked as if it had less that 600 shots through it and still had plenty of life left. Since then i have only shot one box of ammo through it and have recently moved where i no longer have access to the hunting area i once did.

I have two custom turrets made by Gunwerks and re-tested at their facility after they installed the muzzle brake. I also have several bags of once use brass and two boxes of Berger 168 bullets. There is also the custom loads recipes the previous owner put together. I am not a reloader so i never played with any of that. I also have 4 boxes of the Gunwerks ammo that i can send separately if a deal is worked out.

I am sure i am missing something but please ask. This is a very nice gun, they told me it was made in 2012 when i had it in there for the muzzle brake. Lots of life left in it.



I am asking $5800 for the entire package plus any shipping costs and it will be shipped in a Doskocil case which is what i received it in from Gunwerks when they shipped it out to me after installing the brake.



