Gradous Surgeon Rifle This is a custom rifle by Gradous Rifles. Caliber is 300 (WSM) Winchester short magnum. Surgeon action, Krieger barrel 1-10 twist, McMillan hunter stock bedded, HS precision bottom metal and mag. The scope is a Swarovski 2.5-10X56 with 30 mm tube and PRI picatinny rings. This gun shoots sub .5" moa groups @ 100 yards. This is a personal hunting rifle of mine with less than 200 rounds down the tube. PM with any questions. $4500.00 shipped to your FFL. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger