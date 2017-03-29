Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page ~GRADOUS .308~ With BAT VR action 4Sale! PICS(OverSized)!!!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

~GRADOUS .308~ With BAT VR action 4Sale! PICS(OverSized)!!!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-29-2017, 02:35 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Oklahoma City Ok
Posts: 680
~GRADOUS .308~ With BAT VR action 4Sale! PICS(OverSized)!!!
Guys I have a Gradous custom .308 here that has approximately 87 rounds down the tube. All I've shot through it was the 155 Scenar pictured target that I shot at Gradous rifles and the 130 TTSX that shot .2s..........typical Gradous accuracy! This rifle is practically new with NO scratches, GREAT shape! I'd like to get 4550.00 plus shipping and insurance to your FFL in gun case, protective sock and cardboard box. Any questions don't hesitate to ask. Thanks!
EXCUSE OVERSIZED PICS.


Specifications are below.
BAT VR short action(MELONITE), thats possibly one of a few that you've seen fully cerakoted.
Bartlein #3 5R with 1-11 twist. Spiraled by Karl!
Manners MCS-EH2!
Jewel Trigger!
NightForce UltraLites!
HS Precision DBM!
Lucas Custom Boreguide!
CeraKote is flat dark earth!




Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Ruger No. 1v 25-06 | The most bastardized thing you ever saw... »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:59 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC