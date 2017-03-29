~GRADOUS .308~ With BAT VR action 4Sale! PICS(OverSized)!!! 4550.00 plus shipping and insurance to your FFL in gun case, protective sock and cardboard box. Any questions don't hesitate to ask. Thanks!







Specifications are below.

BAT VR short action(MELONITE), thats possibly one of a few that you've seen fully cerakoted.

Bartlein #3 5R with 1-11 twist. Spiraled by Karl!

Manners MCS-EH2!

Jewel Trigger!

NightForce UltraLites!

HS Precision DBM!

Lucas Custom Boreguide!

CeraKote is flat dark earth!









