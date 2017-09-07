Gradous 300 Norma mag

Guys I never thought I would end up selling this rifle , but I need some money so here we go. I had Robert build my ultimate long range Hunting/Steel rifle in 300 Norma mag.
The rifle is brand new and unfired by me ,only test fired by Robert.
specs
BAT Tactical action , Melonited
Krieger 1in10 twist Med palma contour , Heavy spiral fluted , finished at 27" plus a side port brake.
Timney Calvin elite trigger
Manners EH1 elite carbon shell in Black Forest camo
Badger M5 CIP length bottom metal. 1 5rd mag, and 1 shortened mag to be almost flush for hunting(pictured)
I have 50pc of new brass and a Forester Ultra die set.
$4975 for the Rifle Brass and Dies. if you would like the scope and rings add $2200 , its a brand new Vortex AMG in Seekins rings