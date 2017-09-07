Gradous 300 Norma mag

The rifle is brand new and unfired by me ,only test fired by Robert.



specs

BAT Tactical action , Melonited

Krieger 1in10 twist Med palma contour , Heavy spiral fluted , finished at 27" plus a side port brake.

Timney Calvin elite trigger

Manners EH1 elite carbon shell in Black Forest camo

Badger M5 CIP length bottom metal. 1 5rd mag, and 1 shortened mag to be almost flush for hunting(pictured)



I have 50pc of new brass and a Forester Ultra die set.



$4975 for the Rifle Brass and Dies. if you would like the scope and rings add $2200 , its a brand new Vortex AMG in Seekins rings



