Garage sale rifles

Ruger Gunsite scout .308 with magazine $600
Remington 700 Custom 300 win mag Fluted Hart BRL, XLR element chassis, Jewell trigger, 1x10rd mag, 2x 5rd mags, reloading dies $1500
###SPFRemington 700 308 wyatt detachable mag, fluted 20" brl Bell and carlson "hook" stock, Leopold VX3 LR 8.5-25x50 in talley one piece rings $900###SPF
Remington 700 Mountain SS 308 barrel cut to 18" and threaded 1/2x28 with nikon M-223 scope $800
remington 700 barreled action 26" kreiger stainless 7RUM barrel $500
Pulsar digisight N550 used in good condition with box $500 shipped
Ruger SR556 $700
DPMS 223 24" bull barrel $700
Piston Build 20" fluted Adams Arms Piston with UBR $600
Adams Arms Alpha 16" piston Small Frame .308 MI M-lok hand guard, with Leopold MK4 2.5-10 and vortex rings $1800
DPMS 308 gen 2 Build with Burris A332 $800
LMT MRP rifle length upper with 6mm arturbo 19" Kreiger barrel and 18" LMT Stainless barrel and 2 BCG's $2000
Text for more pics and info
530-415-548three