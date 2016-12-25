     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Garage sale rifles
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Garage sale rifles
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-25-2016, 10:35 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: South Texas
Posts: 141
Garage sale rifles
Ruger Gunsite scout .308 with magazine $600
Remington 700 Custom 300 win mag Fluted Hart BRL, XLR element chassis, Jewell trigger, 1x10rd mag, 2x 5rd mags, reloading dies $1500

###SPFRemington 700 308 wyatt detachable mag, fluted 20" brl Bell and carlson "hook" stock, Leopold VX3 LR 8.5-25x50 in talley one piece rings $900###SPF

Remington 700 Mountain SS 308 barrel cut to 18" and threaded 1/2x28 with nikon M-223 scope $800
remington 700 barreled action 26" kreiger stainless 7RUM barrel $500
Pulsar digisight N550 used in good condition with box $500 shipped
Ruger SR556 $700
DPMS 223 24" bull barrel $700
Piston Build 20" fluted Adams Arms Piston with UBR $600
Adams Arms Alpha 16" piston Small Frame .308 MI M-lok hand guard, with Leopold MK4 2.5-10 and vortex rings $1800
DPMS 308 gen 2 Build with Burris A332 $800
LMT MRP rifle length upper with 6mm arturbo 19" Kreiger barrel and 18" LMT Stainless barrel and 2 BCG's $2000

Text for more pics and info
530-415-548three










Last edited by rangertmldr; 12-25-2016 at 11:56 PM.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 10:53 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Sep 2016
    Location: Kuna, ID
    Posts: 10
    Re: Garage sale rifles
    Interested in REM 308 sent Pm
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 11:29 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2016
    Posts: 83
    Re: Garage sale rifles
    Is the 7RUM a barrel or barreled action?
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 11:30 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2005
    Location: South Texas
    Posts: 141
    Re: Garage sale rifles
    Barreled action
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 11:37 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2015
    Posts: 62
    Re: Garage sale rifles
    Is the Remington 308 still available?
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 11:44 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2005
    Location: South Texas
    Posts: 141
    Re: Garage sale rifles
    rem 700 SPF to Coregon
    Reply With Quote
      #7  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 11:49 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2004
    Location: Idaho
    Posts: 114
    Re: Garage sale rifles
    Not sure which 700 is sold, but if the 700 flutted 308 is available, I will take it.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply
    Page 1 of 2 1 2

    Bookmarks

    « LH Eliseo RTM/Pierce .338 NM+.308 Bolt etc. | Ar-10 .260 Rem. »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:42 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC