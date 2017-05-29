Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



GAP 6 saum
Unread 05-29-2017, 10:17 AM
Join Date: May 2007
Posts: 17
GAP 6 saum
I have a GAP 6.5 GAP 4's (is what title should say sorry)for sale that George did the build has the exact same specs as the Extreme the only difference is this gun has no muzzle break. Gun has less than 50 shots through it.
I will be happy to email or text pics to you. Looking to get $3250 out of it. I also have about 175 rounds of loaded ammo from Cooper's Creek Ammo 140gr Berger VLD Hybrid that I will make you a great deal.
Thanks,
Danny D
Last edited by ddossett1976; 05-29-2017 at 11:30 AM.
Unread 05-29-2017, 10:40 AM
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 74
Re: GAP 6 saum
pm sent
Unread 05-29-2017, 02:49 PM
Join Date: May 2007
Posts: 17
Re: GAP 6 saum
Quote:
Originally Posted by highplains View Post
pm sent
Pm sent back.

We are getting close to selling this one.
