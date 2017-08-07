GAP 6.5 Saum LH hunting rifle GA Precision 6.5 Saum Lefthanded hunting rifle. It is identical to the extreme hunter model but built on a 700 SA. It has a manners EH3 in Elite forest with 3 studs. Remington 700 SA with PTG bolt and mini badger bolt knob. APA bottom metal with one mag. #3 bartlein at 24 inches with vias break threaded 1/2-32. Jewel trigger, badger 20moa rail and coated OD Green. I built for my son but he doesn't shoot it. Built last year and has less than 100rds. It has black rub marks on bolt knob from safe but mint other than that. I will include original SA bolt that has badger knob also. $3900 shipped Redding Earp 601-750-4572 Scope not included but can be purchased Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







