Gap 6.5 saum Selling this rifle, built by GA Precision



Defiance Deviant Action

Defiance BM with two 3 round mags

Krieger #4 Barrel with 8.5 twist at 24" not including brake

Vais Brake

Timney Trigger

Manners EH3 Stock

280 rounds fired

100 pieces of brass included

One set of Nightforce Ultralight Rings included



Shoots 140 Hybrids and 140 VLD's into tiny little groups



Shipped for $3,450 not including scope.



I will include 50 new pieces of Ready to Load Norma Brass and 50 pieces of the new lot of Hornady Brass, ready to load.