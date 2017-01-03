Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-01-2017, 12:44 PM
StaMic006
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Buford, GA
Posts: 169
GAP .308 Templar V2, Manners T2a
For sale is a GAP 308. Has exactly 20 rounds through it. Gun is in excellent like new condition. $4,200 shipped to your FFL. Glass, rings, bipod and stock pad not included.
-GAP Templar V2 action
-Kreiger HV 1:10 fluted bbl 18" threaded 5/8-24 with Surefire legacy flashhider
-Manners T2a with Surgeon DBM and badger EFR
-Atlas bipod rail
-Huber 2 stage trigger
-Stock Coyote Tan and metal Cerakoted Coyote Tan
