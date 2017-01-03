GAP .308 Templar V2, Manners T2a



For sale is a GAP 308. Has exactly 20 rounds through it. Gun is in excellent like new condition. $4,200 shipped to your FFL. Glass, rings, bipod and stock pad not included.-GAP Templar V2 action-Kreiger HV 1:10 fluted bbl 18" threaded 5/8-24 with Surefire legacy flashhider-Manners T2a with Surgeon DBM and badger EFR-Atlas bipod rail-Huber 2 stage trigger-Stock Coyote Tan and metal Cerakoted Coyote Tan