Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page GAP .308 Templar V2, Manners T2a
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

GAP .308 Templar V2, Manners T2a
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-01-2017, 12:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Buford, GA
Posts: 169
GAP .308 Templar V2, Manners T2a
For sale is a GAP 308. Has exactly 20 rounds through it. Gun is in excellent like new condition. $4,200 shipped to your FFL. Glass, rings, bipod and stock pad not included.

-GAP Templar V2 action

-Kreiger HV 1:10 fluted bbl 18" threaded 5/8-24 with Surefire legacy flashhider

-Manners T2a with Surgeon DBM and badger EFR

-Atlas bipod rail

-Huber 2 stage trigger

-Stock Coyote Tan and metal Cerakoted Coyote Tan












Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Custom Rem 700 mag | 338 Edge McMillan A5 FS »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:12 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC