Gap 308



Looking to sell my GAP 308 it's in good condition and a great shooter. Wanting to get $2650 shipped scope, rings, bipod and stock pack not included. Specs are as follows:Remington 700 trued20" fluted 1-11.25 twist Bartlein barrel threaded 5/8x24Tuned Remington triggerMcMillan A5 stock painted in GAP camoBadger M5 DBMBadger 20 MOA baseLRI fluted the bolt and put the knob on for me