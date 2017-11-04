Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New
04-11-2017, 08:59 AM
GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New
Up for sale is my as-new GAP 300 Norma. All GAP's shoot great, but this one is a cut above. Picked her up in late April of 2016. I'm a lefty and thought I could get used to shooting a right hand stick again. Unfortunately, I got spoiled and really like my lefties. This rifle is an absolute hammer and will make her new (right handed) owner very happy. It shoots 230's at 2970fps with an SD of 8 lights out. I took this off the market for awhile because I kept going back and forth on selling it but GAP recently finished a lefty 300NM for me so this is back up for sale. Guys, I cant stress how freakishly accurate this rifle is. I routinely shoot 1" groups at 400y with Berger 230s. Exactly 234 rds fired. Slight mark toward the muzzle from bumping it on the edge of its hard case (see pics) other than that it's spotless.

$4900/shipped and insured. Not looking for any trades. Bipod not included.

Specs:

KMW McM camo stock w/ KMW CIP bottom metal
Surgeon XL action
Bartlein MTU contour 1-9 twist finished at 27"
Badger FTE brake
Timney 511 trigger set at 2.5 lbs
1 CIP 5-rd mag
Rifle weight: 16.5 lbs
Finished in FDE cerakote
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New-gap1.jpeg   GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New-gap2.jpeg  

GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New-gap7.jpeg   GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New-gap8.jpeg  

GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New-gap3.jpeg  
04-11-2017, 09:00 AM
Re: GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New
More pictures:
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New-gap4.jpeg   GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New-gap5.jpeg  

GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New-gap6.jpeg  
