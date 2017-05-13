Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page GAP 10 Gen 1 308win-New
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

GAP 10 Gen 1 308win-New
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-13-2017, 09:30 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 91
GAP 10 Gen 1 308win-New
GAP 10 Gen 1 in 308win. It is brand new and comes in original case from GA Precision. 18inch bartlein barrel with badger FTE Break, upgraded trigger and adjustable gas block. Need to move. $2700 shipped. Redding Earp 601-750-4572
Attached Images
File Type: png IMG_0102.PNG (1.43 MB, 0 views)
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS/WTT: gap 300 wsm rifle in chassis (ct) | wrong section »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:37 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC