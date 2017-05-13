Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
05-13-2017, 09:30 AM
Red man
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 91
GAP 10 Gen 1 308win-New
GAP 10 Gen 1 in 308win. It is brand new and comes in original case from GA Precision. 18inch bartlein barrel with badger FTE Break, upgraded trigger and adjustable gas block. Need to move. $2700 shipped. Redding Earp 601-750-4572
