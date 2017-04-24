Gap 10. 6.5 Creedmoor I just do not shoot this gas gun very much, so I am posting it for sale. This gun is a gen1 gap10. It was recently tuned by George Gardner at GA Precision. It has roughly 1000 rounds through it. I can provide load data if the buyer requests.



Specs:

20" threaded 6.5 creedmoor barrel

includes thread protector

geissele ssa-e trigger

magpul prs stock

adjustable gas block

4 magpul pmags

nice bore guide (not sure maker)



Pics will be posted sometime tomorrow. If someone wants them asap please txt me 267-566-6671.



Price: $2650 shipped



Trades:

RRS tripod

Feisol tripod

105 hybrids

140eldm

140rdf

6.5 creedmoor lapua brass

6 creedmoor dies

6x47 lapua dies