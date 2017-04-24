|
Gap 10. 6.5 Creedmoor
I just do not shoot this gas gun very much, so I am posting it for sale. This gun is a gen1 gap10. It was recently tuned by George Gardner at GA Precision. It has roughly 1000 rounds through it. I can provide load data if the buyer requests.
Specs:
20" threaded 6.5 creedmoor barrel
includes thread protector
geissele ssa-e trigger
magpul prs stock
adjustable gas block
4 magpul pmags
nice bore guide (not sure maker)
Pics will be posted sometime tomorrow. If someone wants them asap please txt me 267-566-6671.
Price: $2650 shipped
Trades:
RRS tripod
Feisol tripod
105 hybrids
140eldm
140rdf
6.5 creedmoor lapua brass
6 creedmoor dies
6x47 lapua dies