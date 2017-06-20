GA Presion Tempest 6.5wsm McMillan Seekins Dbm This rifle is a awesome long range hunting rifle however after having twins recently I realized I won't be needing it anytime soon. It was built by benchmark barrels. It weighs right at 10lbs.



Specifications



GA Precision Tempest action

Jewell trigger set at 1lb

McMillan htg adjustable comb

Seekins Dbm

Benchmark 8 twist #5 fluted 27" with 2 port brake.



I have norma brass and redding competition dies also and 3 additiinal 7rd accurate mags available.



Rifle only has 40rds through it. I have a good load for it but haven't had time to test it at distance to confirm.



Rifle with 1 mag $3100 obo

Rifle with 4 mags dies and brass $3500 obo



I am open to trades. 3 lug actions, 6 dasher, glocks, scopes. Competition rigs.... it never hurts to ask ​



​



​



I respond faster via text 3606326482 or email

​​​​​​​Stuurmansses@hotmail.com Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger