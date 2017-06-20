Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page GA Presion Tempest 6.5wsm McMillan Seekins Dbm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

GA Presion Tempest 6.5wsm McMillan Seekins Dbm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-20-2017, 09:56 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Posts: 146
GA Presion Tempest 6.5wsm McMillan Seekins Dbm
This rifle is a awesome long range hunting rifle however after having twins recently I realized I won't be needing it anytime soon. It was built by benchmark barrels. It weighs right at 10lbs.

Specifications

GA Precision Tempest action
Jewell trigger set at 1lb
McMillan htg adjustable comb
Seekins Dbm
Benchmark 8 twist #5 fluted 27" with 2 port brake.

I have norma brass and redding competition dies also and 3 additiinal 7rd accurate mags available.

Rifle only has 40rds through it. I have a good load for it but haven't had time to test it at distance to confirm.

Rifle with 1 mag $3100 obo
Rifle with 4 mags dies and brass $3500 obo

I am open to trades. 3 lug actions, 6 dasher, glocks, scopes. Competition rigs.... it never hurts to ask ​





I respond faster via text 3606326482 or email
​​​​​​​Stuurmansses@hotmail.com
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
GA Presion Tempest 6.5wsm McMillan Seekins Dbm-20170606_082137.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Clean Pre-Ban Colt AR Green label 556 A2 Sporter, adjustable stock, low round count | Custom 300 Dakota for sale ,ONLY »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:42 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC