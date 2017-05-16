GA Precision Built 7WSM WTS GA Precision Built 7WSM



Rifle Specs:



Surgeon 591 Repeater



Bartlein 1:8 twist MTU contour finished at 26



McMillan A5 black and green mold  Bedded by GAP 2 flush cups left side, 2 flush cups on bottom (1 front and 1 rear)



Badger Ordnance Bottom Metal  1 AI 10 round mag included



Timney Trigger  set at ~ 2 lbs



Cerakoted black



I traded into this rifle and will not be utilizing it. The original owner stated it had less than 90 rounds on it. There are no signs to indicate it has been shot much at all (looks new), however I will note that I did not personally know the original owner. He said the rifle build was just under $4500. I'm going to try one more time on this at $3000 shipped and insured. You will not find another GAP rifle built with a Surgeon action for this price. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











