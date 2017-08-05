GA Precision 6.5 Saum - Defiance Deviant



Specs below:



Defiance Deviant - Black Nitrided action 20MOA rail

Bartlein 1:8 GAP Team contour barrel (medium palma with 1" longer shank) - 398 Rounds on barrel

Older Brux heavy target barrel 1:8 Nitrided - 1255 rounds on barrel with plenty of life left at least 800-1200 more rounds (not chambered by GAP) but I did win a PRS match with this barrel. Both barrels were done with the same reamer so they are identical. 5/8x24 threads on both barrels[IMG][IMG][IMG] [/IMG][/IMG][/IMG]

This would retail without the Brux for $2350 with a 10 month wait.

Asking $2200 for Barreled action and extra Brux



Options if you buy above

Jewell trigger - $175

Hornady 2nd run Saum brass - 327 never fired and 81 fired/sized/annealed/and SS washed. - $1 each

APA Big Bastard brake - $150

Alpha Mag 10rnd Mags - $70 each (when you can get them)



Everything would be $3243



Buy it all for $2900 and I will throw in a special gift to really sweeten the pot.



Precision Rifle Series member #261

5th place overall nationally 2015

"Everyone hopes to win, winners expect to win"