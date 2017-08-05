Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



GA Precision 6.5 Saum - Defiance Deviant
GA Precision 6.5 Saum - Defiance Deviant
I have a GAP 6.5 Saum on a Defiance Deviant for sale. This is what you want that takes 10+ months to get. This is a TURN KEY 6.5 Saum HAMMER.

Specs below:

Defiance Deviant - Black Nitrided action 20MOA rail
Bartlein 1:8 GAP Team contour barrel (medium palma with 1" longer shank) - 398 Rounds on barrel
Older Brux heavy target barrel 1:8 Nitrided - 1255 rounds on barrel with plenty of life left at least 800-1200 more rounds (not chambered by GAP) but I did win a PRS match with this barrel. Both barrels were done with the same reamer so they are identical. 5/8x24 threads on both barrels[IMG][IMG][IMG][/IMG][/IMG][/IMG]
This would retail without the Brux for $2350 with a 10 month wait.
Asking $2200 for Barreled action and extra Brux

Options if you buy above
Jewell trigger - $175
Hornady 2nd run Saum brass - 327 never fired and 81 fired/sized/annealed/and SS washed. - $1 each
APA Big Bastard brake - $150
Alpha Mag 10rnd Mags - $70 each (when you can get them)

Everything would be $3243

Buy it all for $2900 and I will throw in a special gift to really sweeten the pot.

Paypal GIFT, Check (held until cleared), or Cashiers/Bank Check
Precision Rifle Series member #261
5th place overall nationally 2015
"Everyone hopes to win, winners expect to win"
