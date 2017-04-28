Full custom SSG 300 ultra



Gun built by Nathan Dagley of Straight Shot Gunsmithing, stock and bedding done by Joel Russo.



Specs:



Pierce LA repeater with pierce 20 moa rail with fluted bolt and tactical bolt knob.

Jewel trigger, side bolt release with wyatts extended mag box, Remington floor plate and trigger guard.

Saturn 30" cut rifled barrel 1:10" twist palma contour with 10 deep flutes and SSG v-port brake.

Stock is a Russo A-5/3 laminate shadow gray.

Scope is a Athlon Midas BTR moa reticle, with Burris extreme rings.

Also going to have some brass and bullets, only for sale with this gun, as I hope to someday own another 300 ultra. I've got 100 new Norma cases and a new box of 215 gr Berger hybrids.



I'm asking $3100 shipped and insured for everything listed above. Your ffl must accept from individuals if not I can use my ffl but he charges $50 to handle transaction.



I purchased rifle from sheepfever on here a few months ago, he had said the gun had around 150 rounds down the tube.



Here's some pics, can take more if needed.















