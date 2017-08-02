Full Custom Borden 300 Win Mag Selling my Full Custom Borden 300 Win Mag. I own two custom Borden rifles and his rifles are second to none, but I need the cash to fund a new build on a titanium action, so this 300 win mag unfortunately has to go.



This rifle was built by Jim Borden in 2013. Last year I had Ryan Pierce install the Terminator T2 muzzle brake.



Rifle is a shooter, I hold groups in the .2’s and .3’s with the Berger 215 Hybrid and the Berger 210 VLD right at 2900 fps. My go-to powder is Retumbo, but I’ve also shot H-1000 and and RL-25 all to ¼ moa.



A few weeks ago I loaded a handful of 200gr ELD-X with zero load development, just used my recipe for the 210 VLD, and the group shot to .45 moa. I have no doubt that would tighten up with a bit of development.



I am the original owner, below is a picture of the original invoice showing I paid $4050 + shipping

Approximately 375 rounds shot through this rifle

Bore impeccably cared for, 3-4 shot groups max and never overheated



Rifle Specs:

Borden Timberline Magnum Long Action (Stainless) w/ Wyatt Box

Stainless 26 in. Hart Barrel, #4 contour, 1:10 Twist, Fluted

Terminator T2 Muzzle Brake 9/16-28 Thread

Chambered in 300 win mag, throat cut for the Berger 215 Hybrid & 210 VLD

McMillan A3 stock w/ Edge Fill (glass bedded by Jim Borden)

(Stock weighs 31 oz on my luggage scale)

Jewell Trigger set at 2.5 #

Borden BDL style aluminum trigger guard w/ hinged floorplate (6.5 oz including spring/follower/fasteners)

Xylon Coating on all metal (next gen Teflon)

Borden 20moa Picatinny Scope Rail (2.2 ounces including fasteners)



Rifle weighs 7 lbs 15 oz on my luggage scale as listed above including 20moa



Rifle also comes with a Borden Chamber Gauge. Jim makes the chamber gauge by cutting off a portion from the rifled barrel, and uses the same reamer to cut the chamber/throat up to the shoulder. Below is a picture of Borden’s instructions on how to use the Chamber Gauge. It is basically an excellent tool to measure exactly how much to bump the shoulder during FL resize as well as perfectly set seating depth for your loaded ammo.



This rifle has been on a couple of hunts and does have a few aesthetic marks to show for it. The bolt has wear patterns in the xylon from cyclng in the action. All normal wear. Pictures below show as much as I could. They really are not a big deal you cannot see them unless you are up close to the rifle, but of course letting the buyer know that they are there. I am happy to send more pictures if needed. 20 MOA rail also has minor wear marks where rings were mounted, and the xylon coating on the action is worn underneath the scope rail as I have mounted a few different sets of scope rings including Talley rings that were bedded… you cannot see this wear as it is hidden by the scope base. For a $4300+ rifle, I am pricing for the aesthetic wear marks, but you’re still getting a full custom built by Jim Borden with all of the accuracy!



Rifle as shown in pics below (not including bipod) for $3,150 shipped/insured to your FFL

Load data with the Berger 215 Hybrid and the Berger 210 VLD will be provided



I am also selling the following dies/brass/bullets. If you are interested, make me a deal for the rifle plus these components. For whoever buys the rifle I will sell the following components for a smoking deal. I will not sell the components until the rifle has sold.



Redding Competition FL S-type Bushing Dies w/ 2 bushings (Ø.334 & Ø.333) $215 retail value

2 unopened boxes of brand-new Nosler Brass (100 total brass) $150 retail value

141 count Berger 215 Hybrid (1 unopened box plus 41 in opened box) $71 retail value

185 count Berger 210 VLD Hunting (1 unopened box plus 85 in opened box) $93 retail value

($529 total retail value)



Not interested in Trades












