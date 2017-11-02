Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Full custom 308- BAT, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell
02-11-2017
Full custom 308- BAT, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell
Full custom built by Jamie at Wolf Precision. This rifle is set up for a switch barrel system with Jamie's innovative chamber system. The gun is in excellent condition with less than 100 rounds down the tube. The fit and finish of this rifle is amazing. Shoots various factory ammo from 1/4 to 1/2 moa. Will shoot handloads with no load work into <1/4 moa. With some load development I'm confident it would be close to a one hole rifle. Build specs are as follows

1. BAT RH Tactical Repeater action. This action is set up for Jamie's switch barrel setup he designed and patented.
2. Mcmillian A3 with adj lop and adj cheekpiece
3. Jewell trigger with top safety set at 8oz
4. Krieger barrel RV contour 1-10 twist finished at 26in. Threaded at 5/8x24 with thread protector.
5. Bottom metal is either Surgeon or Ptg I'm not sure. Comes with one round AI 5 round mag

Rifle is in excellent shape and is a total laser. Rifle is for SALE only looking to get $3450obo. Please call or text 503-779-7897 for more pictures or information thanks
Full custom 308- BAT, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell-img_2578.jpg  
