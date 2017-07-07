Full Custom 308-BAT Action Full custom 308 build from Jamie at Wolf Precision. This gun has Jamie's innovative patented chamber system. All machine work and chambering done by BAT Machine. Build specs are as follows



1. AICS 1.5 non folder in black with AI 5 round mag

2. Jewell trigger set at under a pound

3. BAT VR Repeater action with tactical bolt handle

4. Krieger 1-10 Remington Varmint contour, finished at 25in, threaded with cap, with chamber cylinder system .109 freebore



I had the action and trigger and sent it in to Jamie. Action and trigger have less than 400 rounds on them. The AICS stock and barrel are brand new. Rifle has been test fired only by Jamie and has less than 20 rounds on it. Rifle shot groups under 1/2 inch moa with factory ammo. This rifle new would be over $4700 the way its setup plus the long wait. My needs have changed I'm building a custom lightweight 28 Nosler and need the funds from the sale of this gun. NO Trades. $3650 obo. Call or text 503-779-7897 for more information or pictures thanks for looking Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



