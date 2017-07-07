Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Full Custom 308-BAT Action
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Full Custom 308-BAT Action
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-07-2017, 09:06 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 283
Full Custom 308-BAT Action
Full custom 308 build from Jamie at Wolf Precision. This gun has Jamie's innovative patented chamber system. All machine work and chambering done by BAT Machine. Build specs are as follows

1. AICS 1.5 non folder in black with AI 5 round mag
2. Jewell trigger set at under a pound
3. BAT VR Repeater action with tactical bolt handle
4. Krieger 1-10 Remington Varmint contour, finished at 25in, threaded with cap, with chamber cylinder system .109 freebore

I had the action and trigger and sent it in to Jamie. Action and trigger have less than 400 rounds on them. The AICS stock and barrel are brand new. Rifle has been test fired only by Jamie and has less than 20 rounds on it. Rifle shot groups under 1/2 inch moa with factory ammo. This rifle new would be over $4700 the way its setup plus the long wait. My needs have changed I'm building a custom lightweight 28 Nosler and need the funds from the sale of this gun. NO Trades. $3650 obo. Call or text 503-779-7897 for more information or pictures thanks for looking
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Full Custom 308-BAT Action-img_3147.jpg   Full Custom 308-BAT Action-img_3146.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 338 Edge Remmy 700 riflw only | F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev **Price Reduction-$1,000** »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:13 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC