FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett
Unread 01-01-2017, 04:41 PM
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 998
FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett
I have a really nice Jarrett signature series rifle. The rifle is in very good condition with hunting marks(small scratches and small dings) no chips or cracks. Has a jewell trigger tri lock lug. I bought the rifle and some redding dies and 300pcs new remingtom fire formed 8mm brass. I have not had a chance to shoot the rifle. I have a couple of builds planned so I am going to trade this one off. I would consider the following stuff in trade.

Benelli supersport in 20ga
high end over under sub gauges
Custom bolt rifles 9 pound or less Well known builders
Custom build parts actions, barrels or stocks
Maybe some higher end optics
Range binos Swarovski, leica or zeiss
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2757.jpg   FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2758.jpg  

FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2745.jpg   FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2746.jpg  

FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2747.jpg   FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2748.jpg  

Last edited by onpoint; 01-01-2017 at 05:34 PM.
    Unread 01-01-2017, 04:44 PM
    Join Date: Aug 2010
    Posts: 998
    Re: FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett
    more pics
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2749.jpg   FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2750.jpg  

    FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2751.jpg   FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2752.jpg  

    FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2753.jpg   FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett-img_2755.jpg  

