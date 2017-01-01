FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett I have a really nice Jarrett signature series rifle. The rifle is in very good condition with hunting marks(small scratches and small dings) no chips or cracks. Has a jewell trigger tri lock lug. I bought the rifle and some redding dies and 300pcs new remingtom fire formed 8mm brass. I have not had a chance to shoot the rifle. I have a couple of builds planned so I am going to trade this one off. I would consider the following stuff in trade.



Benelli supersport in 20ga

high end over under sub gauges

Custom bolt rifles 9 pound or less Well known builders

Custom build parts actions, barrels or stocks

Maybe some higher end optics

Range binos Swarovski, leica or zeiss Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











