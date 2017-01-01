FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett

I have a really nice Jarrett signature series rifle. The rifle is in very good condition with hunting marks(small scratches and small dings) no chips or cracks. Has a jewell trigger tri lock lug. I bought the rifle and some redding dies and 300pcs new remingtom fire formed 8mm brass. I have not had a chance to shoot the rifle. I have a couple of builds planned so I am going to trade this one off. I would consider the following stuff in trade.
Benelli supersport in 20ga
high end over under sub gauges
Custom bolt rifles 9 pound or less Well known builders
Custom build parts actions, barrels or stocks
Maybe some higher end optics
Range binos Swarovski, leica or zeiss