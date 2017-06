FT/FS - GAP 10 Gen 1 .308



Vortex AMG scope

Leica HD-R binos

Nightforce 4-16x42

Vortex Razor HD Binos (plus cash)

Swarovski X5

Let me know what else you have



Sale Price $2300 shipped



Mac



I took this in on a trade and it hasn't moved since I got it. Looking to move this for some quality optics. According to the previous owner the barrel was broken in and that's it. (Scope in the picture not included) Here's what I'm interested in:Vortex AMG scopeLeica HD-R binosNightforce 4-16x42Vortex Razor HD Binos (plus cash)Swarovski X5Let me know what else you haveSale Price $2300 shippedMac