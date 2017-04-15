Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-15-2017, 07:26 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,144
FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag
I have a really clean BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE in 300 win mag. These rifles are getting really hard to find in this condition. Engraved receiver and bottom metal. Has a 24" barrel. Rifle appears to have not been modified any. Really deep bluing, Beautiful wood and checkering. The rifle has a few small handling marks but looks incredible for it's age. I have over 20 pics I can email to serious interested buyers. I am really only looking to trade at this point as I need high end glass for a build. Really hard to put a value on the rifle. I have seen them go for $2000 to $3000. This is what I am looking for in trade. ALL GLASS NEEDS TO BE MOA. 517*404*5883 text

March 2.5-25X52 duplex

Nightforce ATACR 4-16X42

Nightforce NXS 5.5-22X50

Leupold VX-6 HD 3-18X50mm B&C or duplex

Leupold VX-6 HD 4-24X52mm Varmint
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag-img_3172.jpg   FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag-img_3173.jpg  

FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag-img_3174.jpg   FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag-img_3175.jpg  

FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag-img_3176.jpg   FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag-img_3188.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades | Winchester 1873 TRAPPER (1 of 200) »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:04 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC