FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag

Leupold VX-6 HD 4-24X52mm Varmint I have a really clean BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE in 300 win mag. These rifles are getting really hard to find in this condition. Engraved receiver and bottom metal. Has a 24" barrel. Rifle appears to have not been modified any. Really deep bluing, Beautiful wood and checkering. The rifle has a few small handling marks but looks incredible for it's age. I have over 20 pics I can email to serious interested buyers. I am really only looking to trade at this point as I need high end glass for a build. Really hard to put a value on the rifle. I have seen them go for $2000 to $3000. This is what I am looking for in trade. ALL GLASS NEEDS TO BE MOA. 517*404*5883 textMarch 2.5-25X52 duplexNightforce ATACR 4-16X42Nightforce NXS 5.5-22X50VX-6 HD 3-18X50mm B&C or duplexVX-6 HD 4-24X52mm Varmint Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











