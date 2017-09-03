Fs: X-bolt long range hunter - hcr accurized - carbon fiber 300 win mag Selling my browning long range hunter in 300 win mag. Accurized by Hill Country Rifles. I have never hunted with it and have only shot it 5 times to get the scope mounted. Sits in safe, time to go. Quick run down:



Factory Browning X-bolt Carbon Fiber Long Range Hunter

Accurizing package from Hill Country Rifles - I can send copy of receipt from HCR - standard accurizing package ($650)

Talley lightweights - lapped by HCR

Zeiss HD5 3-15x42 - plex reticle

Comes with one magazine

No round count as I am not original owner, probably under 50 rounds, if that. I have fired it 5 times. Everything appears to be in great condition. No blemishes, no scratches.



Only selling because I don't use it (sako finnlight 300wsm goes with me).



HCR says it shoots 180 gr barnes at .7MOA. I have 2 boxes of ammo (less 5 rounds) that I will ship to buyer for free if he buys the package.



text is easiest for me to send pics, or email.



Gun only: $1300

Scope: $800



package: $2000



no bipod, no sling.



open to offers. ships to ffl only. prices include shipping.