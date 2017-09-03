Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Fs: X-bolt long range hunter - hcr accurized - carbon fiber 300 win mag
03-09-2017, 05:56 PM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 12
Fs: X-bolt long range hunter - hcr accurized - carbon fiber 300 win mag
Selling my browning long range hunter in 300 win mag. Accurized by Hill Country Rifles. I have never hunted with it and have only shot it 5 times to get the scope mounted. Sits in safe, time to go. Quick run down:

Factory Browning X-bolt Carbon Fiber Long Range Hunter
Accurizing package from Hill Country Rifles - I can send copy of receipt from HCR - standard accurizing package ($650)
Talley lightweights - lapped by HCR
Zeiss HD5 3-15x42 - plex reticle
Comes with one magazine
No round count as I am not original owner, probably under 50 rounds, if that. I have fired it 5 times. Everything appears to be in great condition. No blemishes, no scratches.

Only selling because I don't use it (sako finnlight 300wsm goes with me).

HCR says it shoots 180 gr barnes at .7MOA. I have 2 boxes of ammo (less 5 rounds) that I will ship to buyer for free if he buys the package.

text is easiest for me to send pics, or email.

Gun only: $1300
Scope: $800

package: $2000

no bipod, no sling.

open to offers. ships to ffl only. prices include shipping.
